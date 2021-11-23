Economy

India to release 5 millon barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves

India plans to release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with the US, Japan and other major economies to cool prices, a top government official said on Tuesday.

India stores about 38 million barrels of crude oil in underground caverns at three locations on the east and west coast. Of this, about 5 million barrels will be released, starting as early as 7-10 days, the official, who wished not to be named said.

The stocks will be sold to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) which are connected by pipeline to the strategic reserves. “We may look at releasing more reserves later,” the official said adding a formal announcement was expected later in the day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 2:34:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/india-to-release-5-millon-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-strategic-reserves/article37640438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY