India to log double-digit growth this fiscal: Chief Economic Adviser

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K.V. Subramanian on Tuesday said India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year, aided by rising demand and a robust banking sector.

He also said the seminal second generation reforms would help the country grow over 7% during this decade.

India's GDP growth stood at 8.4% in the second quarter of 2021-22, with the economy surpassing the pre-COVID level, official data showed on Tuesday.

With regard to fiscal deficit, he said the Budget estimate is likely to be met.

The government estimates fiscal deficit at 6.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year ending on March 31, 2022.