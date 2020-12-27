India to become fifth-largest economy in 2025: think tank

India, which appears to have been pushed back to being the world’s sixth-biggest economy in 2020, will again overtake the U.K. to become the fifth-largest in 2025 and race to the third spot by 2030, a think tank said on Saturday.
India had overtaken the U.K. in 2019 to become the fifth-largest economy. “India has been knocked off course somewhat through the impact of the pandemic. As a result, after overtaking the U.K. in 2019, the U.K. overtakes India again in this year’s forecasts and stays ahead till 2024 before India takes over again,” the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said in an annual report published on Saturday. The U.K. appears to have overtaken India again during 2020 as a result of the weakness of the rupee, it said. CEBR forecast that the Indian economy would expand by 9% in 2021 and by 7% in 2022. “Growth will naturally slow as India becomes more economically developed, with annual GDP growth expected to sink to 5.8% in 2035.”
Indian would overtake “Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2030,” it said. The U.K.-based think tank forecast that China would overtake the U.S. to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath