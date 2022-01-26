India probes China, Vietnam over ‘dumping’ of vinyl tiles

DGTR opens investigation on plaint from Welspun group

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of a certain type of tiles, used for covering the floors in residential and commercial buildings, from China, Taiwan and Vietnam following a complaint by domestic players.

The Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of “vinyl tiles other than in roll or sheet form”.

Welspun India Limited, Welspun Flooring Limited and Welspun Global Brands Limited had filed a petition to impose anti-dumping duty on the imports from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, according to a notification of the DGTR.

The applicants, it said, had alleged the dumping of the product was affecting domestic industry which started commercial production in September 2019.

“On the basis of the duly substantiated written application by or on behalf of the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the industry about the dumping... the authority hereby initiates an investigation,” the directorate said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic players, the DGTR would recommend an anti-dumping duty on these imports.

Countries start anti-dumping probes to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).