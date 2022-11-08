India needs liberal economic policy with an intention to provide benefits to poor people: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people

PTI New Delhi
November 08, 2022 20:44 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the TIOL Fiscal Heritage Award 2022 ceremony, in New Delhi, on November 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people of the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on November 8.

Addressing TIOL Awards 2022 event, Mr. Gadkari said the economic reforms started by Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India.

Mr. Singh has been awarded the TIOL Fiscal Heritage Award 2022

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said the country is indebted to former Prime Minister Singh for economic reforms.

He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a Minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

