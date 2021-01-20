India must remain a part of global economy, open: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi

20 January 2021 02:17 IST

Essential to expand at 9-10%, says Kant

India must remain an integral part of the global economy if it has to grow at 9-10% over the next three decades, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

Speaking at the 15th India Digital Summit, he said India needs to become a major global exporting nation. Without it, it will not be possible to become richer and create wealth for its people over the next three decades.

“If India has to grow at 9-10% over a three-decade period, it must be open, it must be an integral part of the global economy. It must be an integral part of the global supply chain,” he said. Mr. Kant further pointed out the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about protectionism, it is about making India part of the global supply chain. According to the NITI Aayog CEO, post-COVID-19 pandemic, only those countries will grow who will use digital ecosystem.

“Post-pandemic, global supply chain will be restructured, and you can be only competitive if you can use the power of technology.”

On the production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, Mr. Kant said the scheme in electronics and mobile manufacturing has received very good response.