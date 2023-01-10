ADVERTISEMENT

India expected to become $7 trillion economy in seven years: CEA

January 10, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - Kolkata:

The government had previously said India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2025

PTI

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. File. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday that the Indian economy will be $3 trillion by the end of the current 2022-23 fiscal and is expected to be $7 trillion in the next seven years.

The government had previously said India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Speaking at a session organised by MCCI, Nageswaran said virtually that the calendar year 2023 began in the context of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which will "create geo-political and geo-economic uncertainties".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other major aspect is the opening up of China after two years of the pandemic and its impact on the world economy, particularly on retreating oil and commodity prices and also on the growth of the advanced economies of the US and Europe.

"In these contexts, the Indian economy will be of the size of $3 trillion at the end of March 2023 and $7 trillion in the next seven years, which is not impossible," Nageswaran said.

The CEA also said the most important issue is that the U.S. is expected to lower its interest rates in 2024 or 2025, which will have an impact on the Indian rupee.

The National Statistical Office has predicted that the economic growth of the country in 2022-23 will be 7% in real terms and 15.4% in nominal ones, the economist said.

Nageswaran also mentioned that the realistic medium-term growth is 6.5% in contrast to 8 or 9%, which was witnessed during the 2003-2008 period.

"During the 2003-2008 period, there was a global boom in terms of capital flows into India. The Chinese economy and commodity economies grew strongly. Now, the situation is different due to global monetary tightening, which will have a lag effect on all the economies," he said.

The CEA also said India had undertaken a lot of structural reforms, including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, since 2016.

Jan Dhan accounts have facilitated the seamless transfer of government benefits, he said.

The economist also said improvements in digital infrastructure “has the potential to contribute 0.2 to 0.5% of the country’s GDP".

The corporate sector is now deleveraged and willing to borrow, and private capital formation is taking place at the moment, while banks are having low NPAs and are also keen to lend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US