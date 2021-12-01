Economy

India-China trade deficit at $30 bn in April-Sept. ‘21

Trade deficit between India and China stood at $30.07 billion during April-September 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

India’s exports to China during the April-September 2021 period were $12.26 billion, while imports were aggregated at $42.33 billion, according to data given by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Imports from China were static between 2019-20 and 2020-21 Anupriya Patel MoS, Commerce and Industry

She said the imports from China had increased from $60.41 billion in 2014-15 to $65.21 billion in 2020-21, exhibiting an increase of 7.94% over six years. However, the imports were static between 2019-20 and 2020-21, she said. “The government has made sustained efforts to achieve a more balanced trade with China, including bilateral engagements to address the non-tariff barriers on Indian exports to China,” Ms. Patel said.

Schemes like the production-linked incentive scheme will help promote domestic manufacturing capacities and attract investment and reduce dependency on imports from China, the Minister said.


