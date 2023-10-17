ADVERTISEMENT

Increase healthcare and disaster cover, Finance Ministry tells insurers

October 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Covering MSME and encouraging natural disaster cover was also discussed at a meeting in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday asked general insurance firms to increase cashless facilities for health insurance users and standardise treatment costs in tandem with the Union Ministry of Health to expand medical care covers in the country. 

Devising a mechanism to cover Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) also figured in parleys held by the Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi with the General Insurance Council and the CEOs of private sector players in the national capital.  

Several critical issues to enhance risk protection in the country were discussed, including urging insurers to work with the Road Transport and Highways Ministry and State governments to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles’ Act’s provisions pertaining to insurance.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Encourage natural disaster cover

Insurers were also nudged to rationalise distribution channels to increase the penetration of insurance and encourage adoption of property covers by people, especially to mitigate losses from natural catastrophes. 

The ministry also asked the insurance industry to consider linking the incidence of frauds to the credit scores of financial services consumers to prevent fresh frauds. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US