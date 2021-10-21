Income tax refunds of ₹92,961 crore issued during this fiscal: CBDT

New Delhi

21 October 2021 15:13 IST

This figure includes income tax refunds of ₹23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases

Refunds amounting to more than ₹92,961 crore have been issued to taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Thursday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of ₹23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹ 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases, an official Twitter post said.

"This includes 32.49 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2498.18 crore," it said.