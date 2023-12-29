In fresh record, ITR filings for this year surpass 8 crore

December 29, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed for this assessment year has crossed the eight crore mark, reflecting a new record in income tax filings and a 6.44% rise over the returns filed for assessment year 2022-23.

The number of IT returns filed for this year stood at 7.65 crore by October 31, which was already higher than the 7.51 crore returns filed during assessment year 2022-23. The total ITRs filed for all assessment years, had also hit an all-time high of 7.85 crore by the end of October, compared to a total of 7.78 crore ITRs filed in all of 2022-23.

“This milestone has been reached for the first time. The total filing for AY 2022-23 was 7,51,60,817. Income-tax Department expresses its gratitude to all the taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us cross the 8-crore mark,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

