ADVERTISEMENT

In fresh record, ITR filings for this year surpass 8 crore

December 29, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It reflected a new record in income tax filings and a 6.44% rise over the returns filed for assessment year 2022-23.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed for this assessment year has crossed the eight crore mark, reflecting a new record in income tax filings and a 6.44% rise over the returns filed for assessment year 2022-23.

The number of IT returns filed for this year stood at 7.65 crore by October 31, which was already higher than the 7.51 crore returns filed during assessment year 2022-23. The total ITRs filed for all assessment years, had also hit an all-time high of 7.85 crore by the end of October, compared to a total of 7.78 crore ITRs filed in all of 2022-23.

“This milestone has been reached for the first time. The total filing for AY 2022-23 was 7,51,60,817. Income-tax Department expresses its gratitude to all the taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us cross the 8-crore mark,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US