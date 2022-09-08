Importing Russian oil part of inflation management, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Other countries were also doing something similar, the Finance Minister said

Reuters NEW DELHI
September 08, 2022 11:49 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation management strategy and that other countries were also doing something similar.

"And that's where I give credit to the statesmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," the Finance Minister said at an event in New Delhi.

