Impact of ₹2,000 notes withdrawal: Currency-in-circulation growth dips to 3.7% in February

February 25, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The growth in currency in circulation decelerated to 3.7% for the week ended February 9 from 8.2% a year ago, reflecting the impact of the decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw ₹2,000 banknotes.

Currency-in-circulation (CiC) refers to notes and coins in circulation, while currency with the public comprises notes and coins in circulation minus cash with banks.

According to the RBI, commercial banks have reported double-digit growth in deposits in January, which too can be attributed to withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes.

The growth of Reserve Money (RM), as per the RBI data, decelerated to 5.8% as on February 9, 2024 from 11.2% a year ago (8.8% adjusted for the first-round impact of change in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

Components of RM include CiC, banks' deposits in RBI and other deposits with the central bank.

On May 19, 2023, RBI announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

As on January 31, nearly 97.5% of the ₹2,000 banknotes were returned to the banking system, and only about ₹8,897 crore worth of such notes are still with the public.

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced.

Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30, 2023. The deadline was later extended to October 7, 2023. Deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7, 2023.

Starting October 8, 2023 individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of RBI.

The ₹2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing ₹1,000 and ₹500 banknotes.