If FM doesn't see 'red' now, she does not represent average family: Chidambaram on retail inflation

CPI inflation was 6.71% in July and 5.3% in August 2021

PTI New Delhi
September 13, 2022 17:19 IST

Congress MP P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on September 13 attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over retail inflation rising to 7%, saying if she doesn't see "red" even now, it can be concluded that she does not represent the average family in India.

After declining for three months, retail inflation rose to 7% in August due to higher food prices.

"Only a few days ago, the Honourable FM said that inflation was not a 'red-lettered priority' for her. India's retail inflation surged to 7% yesterday. Food inflation is 7.62%," Mr. Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"If the Honourable FM doesn't see 'red' even now, we can only conclude that she does not represent the average family in India," the former finance minister said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which is factored in by RBI while deciding the monetary policy, has remained above the central bank's comfort level of 6% for eight months in a row. CPI inflation was 6.71% in July and 5.3% in August 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, the inflation in food basket was 7.62% in August, up from 6.69% in July and 3.11% in August 2021.

