IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans

LIC-owned IDBI Bank on Friday said it has launched home and auto loan product linked to the repo rate.

It has also introduced bulk deposits linked to the repo rate in select buckets.

The lender is offering home loan for up to ₹75 lakh with a tenor of up to 35 years. The interest rate on home loan will be from 8.30% per annum onwards, currently, the bank said in a statement.

Auto loan will be offered for up to ₹25 lakh covering the on road price with a tenor of up to 7 years.

The loan will be extended exclusively for new 4 wheeler loans. Currently, the interest rate on auto loan will be from 8.90% per annum onwards.

“Our retail segment loan book is growing at 19% year-on-year and this measure will surely help us to improve the business under the segment,” its managing director and CEO Rakesh Sharma said.

The banks customers will have the twin option of selecting either the MCLR linked product or the newly launched repo rate linked product.

In another development, two other Kolkata-based banks United Bank of India (UBI) and Allahabad Bank, have decided to offer select loan products linked to repo rates to pass on the benefit of the RBI’s rate cut to their customers, bank officials said on Friday.

UBI sources said the bank would offer housing and car loan products with repo linked lending rate (RLLR).

For housing loans, the new RLLR will vary from 8.15% to 8.30% based on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and 8.70% to 8.85% for car loan borrowers.

The bank also said that it will continue to offer home and car loan products linked to marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) giving customers the option to choose.

This move would lead to lower EMI for the customers, the bank official said.

Allahabad Bank would link housing loans upto ₹75 lakh to RLLR as well as Mudra loans under ‘Sishu’, ‘Kishore’ and ‘Tarun’ categories.

Savings bank deposits of ₹40 lakh and more would also be linked to RLLR, the bank said.

However, the lender would also continue to offer loans linked to MCLR.

Bankers had been facing flak from the borrowers for not being able to transmit the benefits of repo rate (at which Reserve Bank of India lends to banks) cuts by RBI.

Earlier this month, RBI had slashed the repo rate for the fourth time in a row by an unprecedented 35 basis points to cushion the rising headwinds to growth amidst softer inflation.