I-T refunds worth ₹ 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till Jan 4

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over ₹ 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹ 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over ₹ 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.