I-T refunds worth ₹1.40 lakh cr issued to 59.68 lakh taxpayers in 8 months

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.40 lakh crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers this fiscal till December 1.
This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹38,105 crore and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1.02 lakh crore during this period.
“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 01st December, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crore have been issued in 57,68,926 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crore have been issued in 1,99,165 cases,” the I-T Department tweeted.
