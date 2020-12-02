Economy

I-T refunds worth ₹1.40 lakh cr issued to 59.68 lakh taxpayers in 8 months

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.40 lakh crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers this fiscal till December 1.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹38,105 crore and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1.02 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 01st December, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crore have been issued in 57,68,926 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crore have been issued in 1,99,165 cases,” the I-T Department tweeted.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 4:27:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/i-t-refunds-worth-140-lakh-cr-issued-to-5968-lakh-taxpayers-in-8-months/article33230296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY