I-T refunds worth ₹ 1.18 lakh crore issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till Sep 29

New Delhi

30 September 2020 16:43 IST

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over ₹ 1.18 lakh crore to over 33 lakh taxpayers in 6 months till September 29.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹ 32,230 crore issued to 31.75 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹ 86,094 crore to over 1.78 lakh taxpayers during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹ 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 29th September, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹ 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹ 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) tweeted.

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to the taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.