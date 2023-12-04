HamberMenu
Hyundai India sells over 1,000 units of eSUV 

December 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Hyundai India brand ambassador of a quarter century Shah Rukh Khan receives the South Korean carmaker's luxury electric Sports Utility Vehicle that the company unveiled in January this year

Hyundai India brand ambassador of a quarter century Shah Rukh Khan receives the South Korean carmaker’s luxury electric Sports Utility Vehicle that the company unveiled in January this year

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said it has sold more than 1,000 units of it’s electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) IONIQ 5 since the automobile’s introduction about a year ago. 

The South Korean carmaker delivered the 1,100 unit to its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The IONIQ 5 was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. With over 1,000 units sold, the EV SUV has received an astounding response from customers fulfilling their aspirations and appetite for premium luxury cars, the automaker said in a statement.

“Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years. He has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV,” said HMIL MD & CEO Unsoo Kim.

