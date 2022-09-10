Hopeful of conclusion of at least two more trade deals by year-end: Goyal

PTI Los Angeles
September 10, 2022 14:02 IST

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal addresses media after the two-day Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meet, in Los Angeles, USA. Rachna Shah, Additional Secretary of Department of Commerce in the Ministery of Commerce & Industry is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recently signed two trade agreements with the UAE and Australia and is hopeful of concluding the negotiations for two more such pacts by the end of this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is expected to be concluded this month, while talks with Canada for a deal are progressing at a rapid pace.

Mr. Goyal said two FTAs have already been finalised this year and he is hoping for the conclusion of at least two more by the end of this year.

He was addressing an event hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum here.

Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

He also said both the governments of India and the U.S. desire to strengthen economic relations and strategic partnership, adding that the strong bond with the people of the U.S. will transcend into business and government rapidly.

India is on course to becoming a $30 trillion economy in next 25-30 years, he said, asking the Indian diaspora to grab the opportunity that the growth story of India offers.

