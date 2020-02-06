Economy

Hike in deposit insurance won’t hit bank balance sheets: RBI

“The revision in deposit insurance will not impact banks’ balance sheets much,” B.P. Kanungo, Deputy Governor RBI told reporters during the post policy conference.

Reserve Bank deputy governor B. P. Kanungo on Thursday said the five-fold hike in deposit insurance to ₹5 lakh will not have much impact on bank balance sheets.

Following the failure of a number of cooperative banks, with the city-based PMC Bank being the latest and the largest last year, the budget had permitted the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to raise deposit insurance coverage to ₹5 lakh from ₹1 lakh.

“The revision in deposit insurance will not impact banks’ balance sheets much,” Mr. Kanungo told reporters during the post policy conference.

The crisis at the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank has brought to the fore the need to increase deposit insurance coverage.

The DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

At present, the DICGC provides ₹1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of the deposit amount, in case the lender fails or gets liquidated.

The corporation insured each bank depositor up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh for both principal and interest amount held by them as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of a bank’s licence or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger comes into force.

