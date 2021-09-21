HDFC offers home loan at 6.7%

This offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category.

HDFC Ltd. has announced a special limited period home loan offer starting 6.7% for the upcoming festival season.

This offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower’s credit score.

“This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, 2021,” HDFC said in a statement.

“ I am sure this offer will help prospective house buyers to realise their house buying dream and bring festive cheer. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same…while income levels have gone up. Record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped,” said Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd.