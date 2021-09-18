‘GSTR-1 barred for returns defaulters’

Businesses that default on filing summary return and paying monthly GST will not be able to file GSTR-1 sales return of the succeeding month, from January 1.

The GST Council, at its meeting in Lucknow on September 17, had decided to take measures to streamline compliance, including mandatory Aadhaar authentication, for businesses to file refund claims.

These would help prevent revenue leakage due to evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Council decided to amend Rule 59(6) of the Central GST Rules with effect from January 1, to provide that a registered person shall not be allowed to furnish Form GSTR-1, if he has not furnished the return in Form GSTR-3B for the preceding month.