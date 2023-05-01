ADVERTISEMENT

GST revenues hit record-high in April at ₹1.87 lakh crore

May 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

April 20 also marked the highest ever single day GST collection, the Finance Ministry said, with ₹68,228 crore remitted by taxpayers through 9.8 lakh transactions

The Hindu Bureau

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection for April was record-high at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore, the government said on May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India’s gross GST revenues hit a record high in April at ₹1,87,035 crore, 12% higher than the same month last year which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

Also read: March sees second highest GST collection of ₹1.6 lakh crore

GST Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16% higher in April year-on-year. The Finance Ministry did not disclose the revenues attributable to goods imports for April, which had risen 8% in March.

GST Compensation Cess collections also hit a fresh record of ₹12,025 crore in April, which included about ₹900 crore collected from imports of goods. This tally eclipsed the ₹11,931 crore collected through the Cess in February, which was the highest till now.

April 20 also marked the highest ever single day GST collection, the ministry said, with ₹68,228 crore remitted by taxpayers through 9.8 lakh transactions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US