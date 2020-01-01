GST revenue rises to ₹1.03 lakh crore in Dec

GST revenue collection remained above the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to ₹1.03 lakh crore as compared to the year-ago period.
In December 2018, the GST collection was ₹97,276 crore. The GST collection in November 2019 stood at ₹1,03,492 crore.
Of the gross ₹1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is ₹19,962 crore, SGST is ₹26,792 crore, IGST is ₹48,099 crore (including ₹21,295 crore collected on imports) and cess is ₹8,331 crore (including ₹847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.
During the month, the GST revenue from domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 16% as compared to the year-ago period, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.