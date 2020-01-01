Economy

GST revenue rises to ₹1.03 lakh crore in Dec

GST revenue collection remained above the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to ₹1.03 lakh crore as compared to the year-ago period.

In December 2018, the GST collection was ₹97,276 crore. The GST collection in November 2019 stood at ₹1,03,492 crore.

Of the gross ₹1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is ₹19,962 crore, SGST is ₹26,792 crore, IGST is ₹48,099 crore (including ₹21,295 crore collected on imports) and cess is ₹8,331 crore (including ₹847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

During the month, the GST revenue from domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 16% as compared to the year-ago period, it added.

