GST revenue hits all-time high of ₹1.41 lakh cr in April

During the month, the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 21% higher over the last month.

GST collections in April touched a record high of over ₹1.41 lakh crore, indicating sustained economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

The revenues for the month of April 2021 are 14% higher than ₹1.23 lakh crore collected in March.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 21% higher over the last month.

“GST revenues have not only crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark successively for the last seven months but have also shown a steady increase. These are clear indicators of sustained economic recovery during this period. Closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, income-tax and customs IT systems and effective tax administration have also contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue,” the ministry said.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2021 is at a record high of ₹1,41,384 crore, of which CGST is ₹27,837 crore, SGST ₹35,621 crore, IGST ₹68,481 crore (including ₹29,599 crore collected on import of goods) and cess ₹9,445 crore (including ₹981 crore collected on import of goods).

“Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, Indian businesses have once again shown remarkable resilience by not only complying with the return filing requirements but also paying their GST dues in a timely manner during the month,” the ministry added.