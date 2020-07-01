EconomyNew Delhi 01 July 2020 13:02 IST
GST revenue collections in June at ₹90,917 crore
Updated: 01 July 2020 13:06 IST
The government had allowed a relaxed time schedule for filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.
GST revenue collection in June stood at ₹90,917 crore, up from ₹62,009 crore mopped up in May and ₹32,294 crore in April.
“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2020 is ₹90,917 crore of which CGST is ₹18,980 crore, SGST is ₹23,970 crore, IGST is ₹40,302 crore (including ₹15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,665 crore,” an official statement said.
