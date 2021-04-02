Economy

GST mop-up hits a record in March

The gross GST collections in March hit a record of ₹1,23,902 crore, the Union Finance Ministry said on Thursday. This is the sixth month in a row that GST revenues have remained above ₹1 lakh crore.

“The GST collections for March have created a record; it has never been so high. We have crossed the record collections by a good margin,” Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told The Hindu.

The indirect tax collections in March were 27% higher than that in March 2020, with revenues from import of goods 70% more than a year ago, and the revenues from domestic transaction, including import of services, 17% higher.

“GST revenues crossed above ₹1 lakh crore mark at a stretch for the last six months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post pandemic,” the Ministry said in a statement, pointing to the 14% growth in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, compared with a 41% decline in the first lockdown-hit quarter.

Apart from a recovery in the economy, GST collections were also bolstered by closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources, including GST, Income Tax and Customs IT systems, and effective tax administration over the past few months, the Ministry said.

“The all-time high GST collection ... shows a sustained economic recovery and also is a result of audit closures and the government tightening compliance and anti-evasion measures,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

The CGST collections in the month stood at ₹22,973 crore, SGST at ₹29,329 crore, IGST at ₹62,842 crore, including ₹31,097 crore collected on import of goods, and cess at ₹ 8,757 crore, including ₹935 crore collected on import of goods.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 12:59:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/gst-mop-up-hits-a-record-in-march/article34219150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY