GST: Finance Ministry revamps Groups of Ministers

NEW DELHI

10 June 2021 23:00 IST

Ajit Pawar to study IT-related issues

The Finance Ministry has modified the composition of ministerial groups studying pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the convenor of the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with monitoring and resolving IT-related challenges for GST, replacing former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Mr. Modi’s successor in the Bihar government Tarkishore Prasad has also been included in the GoM, while former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu has been replaced by the State’s Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Mr. Pawar replaced former Maharashtra FM Sudhir Mungantiwar, while Assam’s Former FM and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been replaced by his FM Ajanta Neog.

The Union Ministry notified the changes in the GST Council GoM on Wednesday along with changes to two other groups set up in January 2019. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel has been made the convenor of the GoM to analyse revenue under the GST regime, replacing Mr. Modi. Gujarat didn’t have a representative in this group earlier and its inclusion has come at Bihar’s cost.

Mr. Patel stays the convenor of the GoM to boost the real estate sector, that now has Mr. Pawar and Kerala FM K.N. Balagopal, replacing their predecessors.

Similar changes have been effected in a GoM tasked with the implementation of e-way Bills for moving gold and precious stones that was formed in November 2019, where Mr Balagopal has been appointed as convenor instead of his predecessor TM Thomas