Economy

GST e-invoicing from April for all B2B deals

The GST e-invoicing system will be extended to businesses with more than ₹100 crore turnover from January 1, 2021, for B2B business transactions, a top government official said on Friday.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the e-invoicing system can eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for smaller (MSMEs.

Mr. Pandey said by January 1, 2021, it will be available to taxpayers having turnover of more than ₹100 crore a year and for all taxpayers for B2B transactions from April 1, 2021.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 5:03:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/gst-e-invoicing-from-april-for-all-b2b-deals/article32816330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY