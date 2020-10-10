GST e-invoicing from April for all B2B deals

The GST e-invoicing system will be extended to businesses with more than ₹100 crore turnover from January 1, 2021, for B2B business transactions, a top government official said on Friday.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the e-invoicing system can eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for smaller (MSMEs.

Mr. Pandey said by January 1, 2021, it will be available to taxpayers having turnover of more than ₹100 crore a year and for all taxpayers for B2B transactions from April 1, 2021.