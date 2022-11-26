  1. EPaper
GST Council to meet virtually on December 17

"The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December, 2022 by video conference,” the GST Council said

November 26, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting. File.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 48th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on December 17.

"The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December, 2022 by video conference,” the GST Council said in a tweet.

The meeting would discuss two reports of a panel of State finance ministers on levy of GST on casinos, online gaming and horse racing and the other on setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal.

Besides, a report of the officers' panel on decriminalisation of certain provisions of the GST law too is likely to be taken up for discussion.

