ADVERTISEMENT

GST council has decided to mandate biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for all GST registrations: Finance Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 07:41 pm IST

The Council has decided to exempt services provided by the Indian Railways to the common man such as waiting room, cloak room and so on, from GST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 53rd GST Council meeting, in New Delhi on June 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 53rd GST council has taken a lot of decisions relating to trade facilitation and easing the compliance procedures for small businesses, MSMEs and other taxpayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Services by way of hostel accommodation provided to students outside educational institutions will be exempted from GST for services with a value of upto ₹20,000 per person per month, Ms. Sitharaman said.

Also Read | Move ahead: On GST and reform

This will be subject to the condition that such services are provided for a minimum continuous period of 90 days. This will particularly help students coming from rural areas, and will be a big relief for all students across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GST Council has clarified that all solar cookers will attract 12% GST, whether linked to single or dual energy sources. the finance minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Council has also decided to exempt services provided by the Indian Railways to the common man such as waiting room, cloak room and so on, from GST. All intra-railway services will also be exempted from GST, she added.

The Council has decided to mandate biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for all GST registrations across the country in a phased manner. This is based on the successful rollout of pilot projects in Gujarat and Puducherry and will make the registration process quick while curbing the fraudulent use of input tax credits through fake invoices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US