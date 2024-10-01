ADVERTISEMENT

Growth in GST collections slump to 40-month low of 6.5%

Updated - October 01, 2024 06:34 pm IST

In the preceding month, net GST receipts had grown 6.5% while gross collections were up 10%.

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

Growth in India’s Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections slumped to a 40-month low of 6.5% in September, yielding revenues of ₹1,73,240 crore, about 1% lower than the tally in August.

Net GST receipts, after adjusting for refunds made to taxpayers, were 3.9% higher than a year ago, marking the slowest growth in this financial year. However, net collections were 1.5% higher than August’s receipts of ₹1,52,782 crore.

Domestic revenues were up 5.9% prior to refunds, and were 4.5% higher after adjusting for refunds, provisional numbers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) showed. Growth in gross revenues from imports outpaced domestic revenues for the third straight month, rising 8% in September.

