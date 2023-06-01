HamberMenu
GST collections rise 11.5% to cross ₹1.57 lakh crore in May

This was the 14th successive month that GST revenues have been over ₹1.4 lakh crore

June 01, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Image for representation purpose only. File

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s gross Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections grew 11.5% in May, crossing ₹1.57 lakh crore, with revenues from domestic transactions rising 11% and imports yielding 12% more taxes than a year ago.

This was the 14th successive month that GST revenues have been over ₹1.4 lakh crore and the fifth occasion that they had surpassed the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark. Sequentially, May’s revenues, for transactions undertaken in the first month of the new financial year, were the lowest in three months and 16% below the record ₹1.87 lakh crore collected in April.

“The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of May 2023 after the regular settlement is ₹63,780 crore for Central GST (CGST) and ₹65,597 crore for the State GST (SGST),” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

The government has settled ₹35,369 crore towards CGST and ₹29,769 crore to SGST from the Integrated GST (IGST) collections of the month which amounted to ₹81,363 crore. A little over 51% of the month’s IGST collections came from taxes on imports of goods.

The 12% growth in revenues from goods imports marks a turnaround from a three-month streak of slowing growth capped by a 4.5% contraction in April, and could indicate a recovery in discretionary domestic demand.

Revenues from goods imports were up 29% between April 2022 and January 2023, while taxes from domestic transactions and services imports were up 22%. However, February and March recorded just a 6% and 8% uptick in taxes on goods imports.

