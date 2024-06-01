ADVERTISEMENT

GST collection rises 10% to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May

Updated - June 01, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 08:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The 10% year-on-year growth in May collection is driven by a strong increase in revenues from domestic transactions (up 15.3%) amid slowing of imports (down 4.3%)

PTI

The country’s gross GST collections rose to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10% year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the finance ministry said. | Photo Credit: AFP

The country's gross GST collections rose to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10% year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Growth signals: On GST revenues

GST collections had touched a record high of ₹2.10 lakh crore last month.

"The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at ₹1.73 lakh crore," the ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10% year-on-year growth in May collection is driven by a strong increase in revenues from domestic transactions (up 15.3%) amid slowing of imports (down 4.3%).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stood at ₹1.44 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% compared to the same period last year.

The gross GST collections in FY25 till May 2024 stood at ₹3.83 lakh crore, which is a 11.3% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2%) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4%).

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at ₹3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US