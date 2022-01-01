GST collection at ₹1.29 lakh crore in December

December is the sixth month in a row when revenue from goods sold and services rendered stood at over ₹1 lakh crore

GST revenue collected in December 2021 was over ₹1.29 lakh crore, 13% higher than the same month last year,the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Though the collection was lower than ₹1.31 lakh crore mopped up in November, December is the sixth month in a row when revenue from goods sold and services rendered stood at over ₹1 lakh crore.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,29,780 crore, of which CGST is ₹22,578 crore, SGST is ₹ 28,658 crore, IGST is ₹ 69,155 crore (including ₹37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹9,389 crore (including ₹ 614 crore collected on import of goods)," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The revenues for December 2021 are 13 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year (₹1.15 lakh crore) and 26% higher than December 2019. The average monthly gross GST collection for the third quarter (October-December) of the current year has been ₹1.30 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of ₹1.10 lakh crore and ₹1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarter, respectively.

"Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure," the ministry said.

It hoped that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well.