GST: CBIC to felicitate 54,439 taxpayers

NEW DELHI

01 July 2021 03:18 IST

To mark the completion of four years of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it would felicitate as many as 54,439 taxpayers on Thursday who made most of their indirect tax payments in cash and filed their returns on time.

“GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India. It has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden & overall tax burden on common man while significantly increasing transparency, compliance and overall collection,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

