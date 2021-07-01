Economy

GST: CBIC to felicitate 54,439 taxpayers

To mark the completion of four years of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it would felicitate as many as 54,439 taxpayers on Thursday who made most of their indirect tax payments in cash and filed their returns on time.

“GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India. It has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden & overall tax burden on common man while significantly increasing transparency, compliance and overall collection,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 3:18:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/gst-cbic-to-felicitate-54439-taxpayers/article35066777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY