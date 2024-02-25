With food spends down in the country, growth may get leg-up

February 25, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

India’s headline inflation is expected to trend down creating more room for monetary and fiscal policy to focus on spurring growth rather than fret over inflation, if the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) that shows a lower proportion of food spends for both rural and urban consumers, is used to rejig the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The CPI, which is currently based on the 2011-12 consumption spending survey, assigns a weightage of almost 54.2% for rural consumers’ food and beverages’ expenditure and 36.3% for urban consumers, with the combined weightage for such expenses by all households at nearly 46%.

As per the HCES findings for 2022-23, rural spending on food and beverages has dropped to 46.4% from 52.9% in 2011-12, while urban peers spent 39.2% of their overall monthly outgoes on food compared to 42.6% incurred 11 years earlier.

“I think this will have serious implications. There will have to be a complete recast of the CPI that the National Statistical Office [NSO] produces. What is driving inflation today is food, while core inflation is down,” remarked NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.

“That’s what the Reserve Bank of India [RBI] also keeps saying… that food inflation is spiking, sometimes in onions, sometimes in vegetables, sometimes in pulses. Suddenly, if their share shrinks, your inflation will also probably go down and my suspicion is our inflation is over-reported,” he noted.

In January, core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is estimated to have hit a record low of 3.7% in the current CPI data series which uses 2012 as a base year. However, food inflation stood at 8.3%, while food and beverages together clocked a 7.6% inflation.

Mr. Subrahmanyam stressed that rebalancing the CPI, with a lower share of food and cereals, will possibly lead to a reduction in retail inflation which will affect the RBI, which sets interest rates based on retail inflation trends. Economists broadly agreed with Mr. Subrahmanyam’s prognosis.

“Lower weights for food will tend to have a bias on core inflation and reveal lower headline inflation for sure. These weights need to be carefully assessed and ratified over a period of time. Hence choice of the base year is important,” Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis told The Hindu, adding that lower retail inflation would give the central bank room to focus on growth.

GDP math effects

Coming after a 11-year hiatus, the latest HCES findings based on surveys conducted between August 2022 and July 2023, shall feed into a possible review of the CPI. However, the government is likely to wait for the results of a fresh HCES that began last August and will be completed this July, before pursuing the CPI reset. An official said that the ongoing survey would confirm if the 2022-23 Survey’s findings are robust and realistic.

The NITI Aayog CEO said this would happen in due course and could also affect the calculation of the economy’s output in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) terms, because the deflators would change. “Suppose GDP was 330, and you deflated it by 10%, it would be 300. But if you deflate it by 8%, the GDP would be higher. I think all these things will happen,” he said.

An economist who didn’t want to be identified said one will have to wait for the complete findings of the latest HCES to ascertain the extent of changes in consumption patterns and the impact on inflation rates will depend on when the government opts to change the CPI base and weightages.

