Gross GST revenues hit their second-highest level of ₹1,78,484 crore in March

April 01, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

India’ gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues hit their second-highest level of ₹1,78,484 crore in March, even as the growth rate in tax collections slowed to 11.5% from 12.5% in February. This lifted the total tally from the indirect tax for FY2023-24 to ₹20.14 lakh crore, reflecting an 11.7% growth over the previous year.

Net GST revenues, after accounting for refunds, grew at a faster pace of 18.4% in March to touch ₹1.65 lakh crore, compared with February when it grew 13.6% to reach ₹1.51 lakh crore. For the full financial year, net GST revenues were ₹18.01 lakh crore, marking a 13.4% year-on-year growth.

“The average monthly collection for this fiscal year stands at ₹1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year’s average of ₹1.5 lakh crore,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement, attributing last month’s surge in inflows to “a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions”.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions (which typically include taxes on services imports) grew 17.6% in March, compared with a 13.9% rise in February. While the Finance Ministry did not share the growth trajectory for revenues from goods imports, a calculation by The Hindu indicates it shrank about 5% in March, after recording an 8.5% uptick in February.

On a sequential basis, gross GST revenues were up 6% in March, while net revenues rose 9.3% from February. Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) receipts accounted for a bulk of the receipts in March at ₹87,947 crore, followed by State GST collections of ₹43,746 crore and Central GST of ₹34,532 crore.

GST Compensation Cess receipts stood at ₹12,259 crore, reckoned to be the third highest monthly collection so far.

“The Central Government settled ₹43,264 crore to CGST and ₹37,704 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of ₹77,796 crore for CGST and ₹81,450 crore for SGST for March, 2024 after regular settlement,” the ministry said. For the full year gone by, the Centre has settled ₹4,87,039 crore to CGST and ₹4,12,028 crore to SGST from IGST collections.

GST revenues from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh rise

Among the States, Mizoram recorded a 29% contraction in revenues in March, the second month in a row that GST collections dipped in the North Eastern State. As many as 18 other States recorded lower revenue growth than the national average of 17.6% for domestic transactions. These included Chhatisgarh (4%), Jharkhand (5%), Manipur and Meghalaya (6% each), West Bengal (7%), Odisha (8%), Kerala and Goa (10% each), Telangana (12%) as well as Gujarat and Rajasthan (15%).

The erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 26% uptick, while the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded the highest revenue growth in the country at 82%. 11 States grew faster than the national average, led by Nagaland (43%), Tripura (34%) and Karnataka (26%), followed by Haryana (23%), Maharashtra (22%), Assam (21%), Punjab and Delhi (20% each) and Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which clocked a 19% rise (each).