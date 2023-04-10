HamberMenu
GPF rate unchanged at 7.1% for April-June 2023 quarter

The Finance Ministry on April 10 notified this quarter’s interest rate on GPF savings, which is also applicable for other similar provident funds

April 10, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The government has retained the interest rate payable on savings in the General Provident Fund (GPF) at 7.1% for the April to June 2023 quarter, making this the 13th quarter in a row that the rates have been static for government employees’ PF corpus.

The Finance Ministry on April 10 notified this quarter’s interest rate on GPF savings, which is also applicable for other similar provident funds such as the State Railway PF, Armed Forces Personnel PF, Defence Services Officers’ PF and Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen’s PF.

