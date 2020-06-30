Govt.’s liabilities rise to ₹94.6 lakh cr. in Jan.-Mar.

New Delhi

30 June 2020 23:34 IST

Public debt accounts for 91%: FinMin

The government’s total liabilities increased 0.8% to ₹94.62 lakh crore at March-end 2020 compared with the preceding quarter, a Finance Ministry report said on Tuesday.

Public debt accounted for 90.9% of total outstanding liabilities as on March 31, 2020, the quarterly report on Public Debt Management said.

“Total liabilities [including liabilities under ‘Public Account’] of the government, as per provisional data, increased to ₹94,62,265 crore at end-March 2020 from ₹93,89,267 crore at end-December 2019,” it said. As per the report, the weighted average yield of primary issuances moderated further to 6.7% during the March quarter from 6.86% in October-December.

The proportion of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than one year was lower at 3.9% at end-March 2020.