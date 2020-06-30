Govt.’s liabilities rise to ₹94.6 lakh cr. in Jan.-Mar.

The government’s total liabilities increased 0.8% to ₹94.62 lakh crore at March-end 2020 compared with the preceding quarter, a Finance Ministry report said on Tuesday.
Public debt accounted for 90.9% of total outstanding liabilities as on March 31, 2020, the quarterly report on Public Debt Management said.
“Total liabilities [including liabilities under ‘Public Account’] of the government, as per provisional data, increased to ₹94,62,265 crore at end-March 2020 from ₹93,89,267 crore at end-December 2019,” it said. As per the report, the weighted average yield of primary issuances moderated further to 6.7% during the March quarter from 6.86% in October-December.
The proportion of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than one year was lower at 3.9% at end-March 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath