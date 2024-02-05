ADVERTISEMENT

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of ₹78,673 crore this fiscal

February 05, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI

File picture of proceedings of the Lok Sabha | Photo Credit: ANI

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of ₹78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over ₹2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over ₹1.21 lakh crore.

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to ₹78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US