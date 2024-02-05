GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of ₹78,673 crore this fiscal

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

February 05, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of proceedings of the Lok Sabha

Photo Credit: ANI

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of ₹78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over ₹2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over ₹1.21 lakh crore.

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to ₹78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

