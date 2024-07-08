Govt. reopens PLI scheme for white goods till October 12

The Government has reopened the application window for the Production linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods from July 15 to October 12, citing industry appetite to invest more in the scheme originally launched in 2021.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the fresh window was an “outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of air conditioners and LED lights in India” under the PLI White Goods (PLIWG) scheme.

So far, 66 applicants with committed investment of Rs. 6,962 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLIWG. While the government has retained the terms and conditions for applicants under the new window, it has decided to switch to a quarterly system of incentive payouts from the current annual one.

“To maintain liquidity in the business, better working capital management, and enhance operational efficiency of beneficiaries, it has been decided to introduce the system of quarterly claims processing of PLI in place of processing of claims on annual basis,” the ministry said.

“In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of PLIWG who propose to invest more by way of switching over to higher target segment or their group companies applying under different target segment would be eligible to apply,” it added.