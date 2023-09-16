Govt. hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF

September 16, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The government on Friday hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to ₹10,000 per tonne with effect from September 16.

In the last fortnightly review on September 1, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at ₹6,700/tonne. Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be cut to ₹5.50/litre, from ₹6/litre currently.

The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to ₹3.5/litre effective Saturday, from ₹4/litre currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAED on petrol will continue at nil. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.