GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt grants one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

Rao was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 for a period of three years

Published - October 06, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao. File.

RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao. File.

The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao for a period of one year, according to sources.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Rao for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2024 or until further orders, sources said quoting a government order dated October 4.

The ACC is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Rao was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 for a period of three years.

Mr. Rao was elevated as RBI executive director in November 2016.

An economics graduate and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cochin, Mr. Rao joined the central bank in 1984.

As a career central banker, he has exposure to various aspects of the RBI's functioning. He has previously held the charge of the Risk Monitoring Department.

Published - October 06, 2024 01:09 am IST

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / central bank

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.