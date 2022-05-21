Economy

Govt. giving additional fertilizer subsidy of ₹1.10 lakh crore this fiscal: FM

Amid a sharp increase in global prices of fertilizers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government will provide an additional fertiliser subsidy of ₹1.10 lakh crore to further cushion farmers from the price rise.

With this, the government's total fertilizer subsidy is likely to touch a record ₹2.15 lakh crore in the current 2022-23 fiscal.

"Despite rising fertilizer prices globally, we have protected our farmers from such price hikes. In addition to the fertiliser subsidy of ₹1.05 lakh crore in the Budget, an additional amount of ₹1.10 lakh crore is being provided to further cushion our farmers," Ms. Sitharaman tweeted.

The fertilizer subsidy bill was estimated at ₹1.05 lakh crore in the 2022-23 Budget. It stood at ₹1,62,132 crore in 2021-22.

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said the total fertilizer subsidy bill could be between ₹2-2.5 lakh crore in the current fiscal due to a sharp rise in global prices.

India imports urea, potassic and phosphatic fertilisers, while global fertilizer prices have risen due to the Russia-Ukraine war.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
fertiliser
economy, business and finance
business (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 10:41:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/govt-giving-additional-fertilizer-subsidy-of-110-lakh-crore-this-fiscal-fm/article65443556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY