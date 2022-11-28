Centre gets ₹5,001 cr. dividend from ONGC; total dividend from CPSEs reaches ₹23,797 cr. so far in FY23

November 28, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

As per guidelines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax (PAT), or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher

PTI

Representational photo | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

The government has received about ₹5,001 crore as dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) so far this fiscal to ₹23,797 crore. “The government has received about ₹5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.

As per guidelines, CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax (PAT), or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at ₹23,796.55 crore, as per DIPAM website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US